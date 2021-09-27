Sick of anti-vaxxers

On January 13, 2020 the first U.S. case of Covid-19 was diagnosed in Everett, Washington. We have had shutdowns, mask mandates, and vaccinations. Half of the U.S. observed these mandates and the other half completely ignored them. Anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers protested and their voices and actions have gone from shouting down others to threatening them. Where in the Constitution does it say that one citizen’s rights include threatening someone else’s life?

I observed all the rules and mandates. I got fully vaccinated. I wore my mask. I avoided super-spreader events. Yet the virus keeps killing about 2,000 people a day. Once again our hospitals are strained to the breaking point. Hospital critical care is being rationed. Last-ditch efforts are being used — the National Guard has been called in. Our medical professionals have been pushed to their breaking point. One nurse interviewed on TV stated that she was tired of putting people in body bags. People are supposed to get better, but too many are dying. Nurses and doctors are fleeing the medical profession, their stress is palpable.

The anti-vaxxers are 90% of hospital patients. Some of the unvaccinated patients are children too young to be vaccinated. The anti-vaxxers are pushing cancer, heart, or stroke patients and accident victims out of life saving surgeries, emergency rooms, and intensive care beds.