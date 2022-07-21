Show proof that election was stolen

It's time for the citizens of Lewis and Clark County to call out the County Republican Central Committee! We demand they offer proof of their claim that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and stolen from Trump. We demand that Mr. Gaub explain in detail how it was "stolen" and we demand they produce the proof by July 20, 2022 — or shut the heck up! Surely, they must have this proof in hand since they have filed a resolution stating they reject the election win of Joe Biden. How low can a political party go?