Scripture tell us that 2,021 years ago a young couple arrived in Bethlehem seeking shelter to deliver their son. They were not welcomed. Soon Afghan people will arrive in Helena seeking refuge. I pray WE will welcome them warmly.

A large group of Helenans who plan to welcome Afghan refugees into this community met last week. We learned that these people, who helped America’s efforts, have been rigorously vetted. They are waiting to start their new lives here.

I notice that Helena businesses are desperate for workers. I am disappointed that only 15 Afghans are slated to come here at this time. We need the energy and eagerness that newcomers will bring to Helena. Like all of our ancestors who moved to North America, they will face many challenges.

We need to show patience and kindness to our new neighbors. We understand that these people probably suffer from PTSD. Let us do our best to help them heal, and feel safe and secure in Helena.

As Jesus reminds us. "I tell you the truth, when you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you were doing it to me!"

Ann Wilsnack

Helena

