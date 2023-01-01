Show our trees the respect they deserve

The Rodney Street tree canopy was one of Helena’s outstanding features, and repairing this main thoroughfare was certainly overdue. However, area residents were recently advised that all remaining large trees will be removed due to the damage they may have endured during construction of their road.

After considerable negative response by the neighborhood, the city will hold a meeting to discuss the fate of these trees after the first of the year.

The Green Ash trees that line our streets were planted 100 years ago and are susceptible to a newly introduced bug that’s been decimating Green Ash throughout the nation. It’s understandable and desirable to replace these over time with a healthier, more diverse urban forest.

However, people’s aesthetics and property values are assaulted when whole swaths of trees are removed at once. It’s not just about “pretty trees,” it’s about a sense of place, competence, maintenance, and quite possibly: the livability of the community.

While a number of neighborhoods have been given the bad news that the “pretty trees” that shade and protect their homes will be removed, the city has rightly tried to proceed in as least an impactful way as possible.

People purchase their largest investment intact with the landscaping, and a degradation of that landscaping effects their investment and their enjoyment of the property. When a project proceeds with the understanding that some of this will be lost, it can be a difficult adjustment to the property owner. When that understanding must be altered after all the inconvenience of construction to include the removal of even more landscaping, then outrage is understandable.

Does the Rodney Street dilemma mean that all reconstruction of roads must be met with removal of all trees bordering that work? Do we value our trees enough to provide oversight to assure that construction workers are working carefully to preserve existing trees, or are we simply accepting the lowest bid and letting the contractor proceed at will?

While we demand fiscal responsibility from the city, we demand competence by the parties we trust to complete projects while also respecting the values, both monetary and aesthetic, of the public who are left with the aftermath.

If the unthinkable happens, as in this case, then perhaps the city and contractor need to be held to a higher standard and should replace the trees with something more substantial than a twig that will take decades to provide a similar amount of benefit as the remaining trees that were promised to be left after construction.

The Helena Improvement Society helped plant all these trees in the late 1800s and early 1900s. In many instances, they even installed an irrigation system to assure the health of the new urban forest. Sometime mid-century, that irrigation was severed, and regular maintenance of the urban forest was abandoned.

I applaud the city’s attempts to address this long-overdue situation; our children and grandchildren will enjoy the fruits of their labor. I hope the lesson is learned that systems need maintenance to survive.

Lastly, these “pretty trees,” to which the city attorney refers, add much to our community and the world beyond. They add to our positive outlook on life and to our property values.

According to Texas A & M University, an average tree (not a sapling) produces enough shade to decrease temperatures in the immediate area by 7-9 degrees Fahrenheit, while the differential between unshaded and shaded asphalt can be as much as 25 degrees.

Strategically placed trees around a dwelling can reduce energy costs by as much as 30 percent to the dwelling’s owner, plus the energy and environmental savings achieved by reducing the need for the production of this energy. Mature trees reduce flooding and help clarify our drinking water by intercepting up to 6,000 gallons of precipitation annually.

Trees produce oxygen through photosynthesis and can sequester as much as 200 pounds of carbon annually. They provide habitat. According to the USDA, a tree with a 12” diameter trunk has an annual cash value of $70, while one with a 16” diameter trunk increases to $120 per year.

Let’s not mistakenly undervalue our trees and show them the decades-earned respect they deserve. They’re not just “pretty trees,” but provide us with substantial tangible and hidden benefits. We’ve seen far too many examples of the destruction of these silent partners, and we must think twice about how we manage them.

There is much work to be done to maintain and grow our urban forest; let’s do it wisely, more tastefully, and much more aggressively. We depend on our trees just as we depend on our noses and the air we breathe.

Rob Freistadt,

Helena