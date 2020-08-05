I noticed that a sign carried by an anti-mask protester in Helena said "Obey God...." While I ponder the meaning of his sign, I remember one of our Lord's last (if not the last) commandment at the Last Supper as He was humbly washing the feet of His apostles: "Love one another as I have loved you." Wow, so simple, so profound and so powerful. And yet, so hard to practice. Can you imagine, though, what a better nation and world we would have if we all tried to obey this commandment of God? Even non-Christians and non-believers can try to love one another. And while I still ponder the protester's sign, I thank him for the reminder. I think I will try harder to show love and consideration.