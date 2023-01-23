Should we get rid of TVs?

Presumably the legislators who want to remove obscene materials from our children's eyes will have us get rid of our television sets.
Harlan Shropshire,
Helena
Presumably the legislators who want to remove obscene materials from our children's eyes will have us get rid of our television sets.
Harlan Shropshire,
Helena
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
I was disappointed to see how the Helena "Independent" Record once again failed to adequately cover the March for Life at the state Capitol this past Friday, Jan. 13.
Perhaps we need more female legislators, more legislators who are mothers, to protect us from gun loving male legislators.
We would like to publicly call out the action in the House Judiciary Committee during the Jan. 13 hearing of Rep. Ed Stafman’s HB 202.
Montana needs to be proud of U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale for helping restore true legislative order to the "People's House."
We must stop burning fossil fuels
Being in the room during the hearing of HB 202 (Revising Public Safety Laws), a bill to temporarily help families remove guns when a member of…
We must stop burning fossil fuels
I was impressed with the quality of care I received and found everyone to be friendly, patient, cheerful and ready to do anything to make me comfortable.
Given the current $2 billion budget surplus, garnered primarily from federal funding to support COVID relief, I advocate strongly for approaching the money as belonging to our children.
These are supposed to be elected officials, not appointed. It is one thing if someone dies, they could be appointed.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.