Shooting within earshot of homes is rude

This is for those few individuals who choose to fire weapons on their own property, and who the majority of you do safely and with regard for your own families and neighbors. And in most instances you have a right to do exactly what you are doing, as far as being legal.

But ... do any of you ever stop to think how the noise of what you are doing might be affecting those within earshot of you? Say within a mile radius of where you are? Although your bullets may be staying on your land, the sound of those bullets does not. You are causing disruption of peace and quiet, causing some animals to be terrified, and basically are disregarding others for your own entertainment. It is really rude, and unthinking on your part, and if you have any regard for your neighbors, then you will drive up the road to a shooting range, to the national forest, or to an area where there are no houses, or no people to bother, and do your target practicing and shooting there.