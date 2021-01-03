 Skip to main content
Shocked by Dr. Weiner's removal
Shocked by Dr. Weiner's removal

I’m writing in regards to the removal of Dr. Tom Weiner from St. Peter’s Cancer Center. What a shock to hear of the best cancer specialist around.

Dr. Weiner took care of my husband, Art, for approximately five years. I would not have had Art that long except Art had the great care of Dr. Weiner, his wonderful staff and volunteers.

I would call in the middle of the night for help with Art and Dr. Weiner would answer in a most pleasant way and tell me what to do.

If it hadn’t been for Dr. Weiner and God, I would not have had Art as long as I did.

Dr. Weiner doesn’t deserve this sort of treatment, period!

God bless Dr. Weiner, his staff and volunteers.

Sincerely,

Shirley Hall

Helena

