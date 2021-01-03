Shocked by Dr. Weiner's removal

I’m writing in regards to the removal of Dr. Tom Weiner from St. Peter’s Cancer Center. What a shock to hear of the best cancer specialist around.

Dr. Weiner took care of my husband, Art, for approximately five years. I would not have had Art that long except Art had the great care of Dr. Weiner, his wonderful staff and volunteers.

I would call in the middle of the night for help with Art and Dr. Weiner would answer in a most pleasant way and tell me what to do.

If it hadn’t been for Dr. Weiner and God, I would not have had Art as long as I did.

Dr. Weiner doesn’t deserve this sort of treatment, period!

God bless Dr. Weiner, his staff and volunteers.

Sincerely,

Shirley Hall

Helena

