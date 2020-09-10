 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shocked by attack against Romano
2 comments

Shocked by attack against Romano

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

This letter is in response to the editorial by Joe Dooling wrote in the August 27th edition. I was shocked by his attack against Melissa Romano. I was even more shocked when the article was repeated in the August 28th edition. It’s slanderous to say the least, not to mention cruel and unjustified. Apparently, Mr. Dooling isn’t educated in the nature of addictions and how families are affected. The AMA has labeled them diseases. Mrs. Romano has no more control over her husband’s addiction than if he had Alzheimer’s, cancer, diabetes, etc. She didn’t cause it, she can’t control it, and she can’t cure it. An excellent source of help is Al-Anon.

I expect my newspaper to do better. What were you thinking?

Donna Wallace

Helena

2 comments
1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Appalled by column's mudslinging
Letters

Appalled by column's mudslinging

We are appalled at the level of fear mongering and mudslinging represented in Joe Dooling’s “guest opinion“ (Aug. 27) printed in the IR, not o…

Vote out Bullock, Cooney
Letters

Vote out Bullock, Cooney

I was troubled, but not surprised, to see that Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney was illegally campaigning while working on taxpayer’s dime earlier this ye…

Personal attack was not helpful
Letters

Personal attack was not helpful

I am writing in response to Joe Dooling’s opinion piece stating that Melissa Romano is unfit to run for Superintendent of Public Instruction. …

Letters

Gianforte ignores history.

Montana politics resembles a person trying to get through a minefield alive. The lethal nature of this field is determined by Montana history.…

Censorship goes too far
Letters

Censorship goes too far

I was alarmed to read Beth Barry’s Sept. 3 letter criticizing the IR for publishing a Guest View that she disagrees with. I wonder where would…

Masks are not too much to ask
Letters

Masks are not too much to ask

As a manager of a local restaurant, I agree with and enforce the governor's face mask requirement for all of our guests. I have been met with …

You can't fight city hall
Letters

You can't fight city hall

The old adage that one cannot fight City Hall is on display in the article in the Helena Independent Record published in print on Wednesday, S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News