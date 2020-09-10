Shocked by attack against Romano

This letter is in response to the editorial by Joe Dooling wrote in the August 27th edition. I was shocked by his attack against Melissa Romano. I was even more shocked when the article was repeated in the August 28th edition. It’s slanderous to say the least, not to mention cruel and unjustified. Apparently, Mr. Dooling isn’t educated in the nature of addictions and how families are affected. The AMA has labeled them diseases. Mrs. Romano has no more control over her husband’s addiction than if he had Alzheimer’s, cancer, diabetes, etc. She didn’t cause it, she can’t control it, and she can’t cure it. An excellent source of help is Al-Anon.