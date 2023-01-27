Shocked at Carroll’s public funding request

Has Carroll College no shame?

I was shocked to see that they made the finalist list for distribution of American Rescue Act public taxpayer funds. This list of finalists included many organizations that help the neediest of our citizens, such as Helena Food Share, Family Promise and United Way.

Yet, Carroll College had the highest monetary request by far for the most frivolous of purposes, upgrades to their football stadium. This frivolous request, if funded, would allocate taxpayer funds to a cause that already supports the most privileged citizens in our society, students at a private academic institution.

While it’s true that Carroll participates in the community in many ways, that a private, religious institution would request public funding of a million dollars for their football stadium while the neediest in our society go hungry and without the needed support that such funds were earmarked for in the first place is preposterous.

Why their application was not laughed out of the running and denied immediately is beyond comprehension.

Christine Eckel,

Clancy