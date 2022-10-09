 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheriff Leo Dutton sees the human side of refugee crisis

  • 0

I am writing to share my support for Sheriff Leo Dutton’s re-election campaign. I recently had the opportunity to connect with Sheriff Dutton and hear about his trip to the Mexico/U.S. border.

What struck me about this conversation was his concern and deep feeling for the people he saw there — many who were likely victims of human trafficking. It is nice to know that we are lucky enough to have a sheriff who sees the human side of our refugee crisis. Please vote Sheriff Leo Dutton on Nov. 8.

Kali Wicks,

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Public's input needed at hearings

Public's input needed at hearings

Thank you HD80 voters and neighbors around the state. Your engagement with elected officials is heartening, especially when referencing our U.…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News