Sheriff Leo Dutton sees the human side of refugee crisis

I am writing to share my support for Sheriff Leo Dutton’s re-election campaign. I recently had the opportunity to connect with Sheriff Dutton and hear about his trip to the Mexico/U.S. border.

What struck me about this conversation was his concern and deep feeling for the people he saw there — many who were likely victims of human trafficking. It is nice to know that we are lucky enough to have a sheriff who sees the human side of our refugee crisis. Please vote Sheriff Leo Dutton on Nov. 8.