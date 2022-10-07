Sheriff Dutton is qualified and proven

In November incumbent Sheriff Leo Dutton will again ask the citizens of Lewis and Clark Co. for their vote of confidence to serve them for four more years. As in past elections his qualifications far exceed those of his opponent.

During the Leo Dutton's 37 year career with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office he has established solid relationships with the other local, state, and federal agencies. These relationships are especially necessary during a time of crisis. Sheriff Dutton also cordinates multi-jurisdictional, multi-level incidents, involving these local, state, and federal agencies. Accomplishments which most opponents would be hard pressed to compare with.

In the last 13 years as Lewis and Clark County Sheriff he has managed a $15M annual budget while supervising 134 employees. He also oversees 150+ bed Detention facility, is responsible for the County Search and Rescue, and has served as the County Fire Warden since 2008.

Sheriff Leo Duttons longstanding friendships with the citizens of Lewis and Clark County are what makes him REALLY stand out from any opponent. Our sheriff cares about the safety and well being of our communities. Lets re-elect Leo Dutton as our sheriff in November 2022. He’s the only qualified and proven choice.

Rick Cottingham,

Helena