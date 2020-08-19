Sharing the Scratchgravel Hills

It continually surprises me how few people in the Helena area don’t know about or use the Scratchgravel Hills. Not me, though, as I enjoy the trails system on my bicycle several times each week, and I’ve been doing it for many years.
The Scratchgrvel Hills jut skyward out of the Helena Valley about 6 miles north of Downtown Helena and have a large and diverse trail system and great scenery, including an amazing wildflower display. Yet, on most of my rides, I see very few people, even on weekends, and on some rides I have the entire area to myself.
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the agency charged with managing the Scratchgravel Hills, is currently attempting to promote the area as part of a sweeping recreation plan. I’m all for trying to improve and promote nonmotorized recreation in the Scratchgravels, but something needs to be done right now instead of waiting, perhaps years, for the public planning process to play out.
Right now, you would describe the trail system as “shared use,” a concept that should continue under any plan. It works well almost all of the time, but what the BLM really needs to do immediately, while working on the big plan, is post recommended, voluntary, common sense etiquette for trail users.
Decades ago, about the only use of the area was by local residents who rode their horses up there, as they still do. I see no problem with this continuing for many decades into the future, but now, people on horses must share the trails with people on bicycles, as well as runners, hikers, dog walkers, bird watchers and wildflower aficionados. As more and more people share the trails, conflict is bound to increase, but almost all conflict can be avoided with proper etiquette. This is all common sense to most users, but there are also a few who don’t seem to get it, so it’s time to post the recommended trail etiquette on the trailhead information boards. We don’t need a big, expensive plan to do this.
Here is a starter list:
1. Cyclists must be extra careful not to spook horses and cause a bad accident. When approaching a horse from behind, cyclists should announce their presence long in advance to avoid spooking the horses. This gives the riders time to safely move horses off the trail. Cyclists should only pass the horses after receiving an okay from the horse riders before slowly passing them.
2. When meeting horses on the trail, cyclists should stop and move off the trail until they pass.
3. People riding horses should reciprocate by showing some consideration for other trail users by removing horse poop from the trails. (This might seem like heresy by some horse owners, but this is an urban, shared use trail system, not the middle of the Bob Marshall or a private ranch.)
4. When cyclists come up behind dog walkers, hikers and runners, they should use the same etiquette by announcing their presence in plenty of time for people to move off the trail, control their dogs, and leave room for the cyclist to slowly pass.
5. People walking, running or riding with their dogs should either use leashes or make sure dogs are under control.
6. Dog owners should remove dog poop from the trails.
7. Dog owners must be careful dogs don’t come in contact with bicycles and cause an accident. Dogs, regardless of how friendly, can easily cause a cyclist to crash and sustain bad injuries.
If all trail users in the Scratchgravel Hills would adhere to common sense etiquette such as the above suggestions, everybody can continue to enjoy the area way into the future without government regulation. As use increases, which it definitely will, such etiquette will be even more vital.
Bill Schneider
Helena
