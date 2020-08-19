Sharing the Scratchgravel Hills

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It continually surprises me how few people in the Helena area don’t know about or use the Scratchgravel Hills. Not me, though, as I enjoy the trails system on my bicycle several times each week, and I’ve been doing it for many years.

The Scratchgrvel Hills jut skyward out of the Helena Valley about 6 miles north of Downtown Helena and have a large and diverse trail system and great scenery, including an amazing wildflower display. Yet, on most of my rides, I see very few people, even on weekends, and on some rides I have the entire area to myself.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the agency charged with managing the Scratchgravel Hills, is currently attempting to promote the area as part of a sweeping recreation plan. I’m all for trying to improve and promote nonmotorized recreation in the Scratchgravels, but something needs to be done right now instead of waiting, perhaps years, for the public planning process to play out.

Right now, you would describe the trail system as “shared use,” a concept that should continue under any plan. It works well almost all of the time, but what the BLM really needs to do immediately, while working on the big plan, is post recommended, voluntary, common sense etiquette for trail users.