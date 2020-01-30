Share your opinions on Helena Valley gravel pit

Valley Sand & Gravel intends to put a gravel pit with a processing unit on a site named McHugh 2, bordering on Ronda and Mill roads to the North and South, McHugh Drive and Green Meadow Road (approximately) to the east and west. You can see the permit application at the DEQ website under Valley Sand and Gravel opencut #3088. This is on 61.5 acres of land in the center of a residential neighborhood.

VS&G has identified over 600 residences and small businesses that are within a half-mile of the boundaries of this proposed pit excavation. There are serious and potentially life-threatening issues concerning air and water quality and noise pollution associated with the operation of a gravel pit at the center of an established residential neighborhood. These may include contaminated water and disease-causing contaminants released into the air.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana DEQ will hold a public hearing on the permit application on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Helena Middle School Auditorium from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. If you are in or close to the affected area, I urge you to attend this meeting and let your opinions be known. This may be your last chance to be heard before this gravel pit is permitted and becomes operational. See you there.

Bob Grudier

Helena

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0