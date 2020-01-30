Share your opinions on Helena Valley gravel pit
0 comments

Share your opinions on Helena Valley gravel pit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Valley Sand & Gravel intends to put a gravel pit with a processing unit on a site named McHugh 2, bordering on Ronda and Mill roads to the North and South, McHugh Drive and Green Meadow Road (approximately) to the east and west. You can see the permit application at the DEQ website under Valley Sand and Gravel opencut #3088. This is on 61.5 acres of land in the center of a residential neighborhood.

VS&G has identified over 600 residences and small businesses that are within a half-mile of the boundaries of this proposed pit excavation. There are serious and potentially life-threatening issues concerning air and water quality and noise pollution associated with the operation of a gravel pit at the center of an established residential neighborhood. These may include contaminated water and disease-causing contaminants released into the air.

The Montana DEQ will hold a public hearing on the permit application on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Helena Middle School Auditorium from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. If you are in or close to the affected area, I urge you to attend this meeting and let your opinions be known. This may be your last chance to be heard before this gravel pit is permitted and becomes operational. See you there.

Bob Grudier

Helena

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why I left the Republican Party
Letters

Why I left the Republican Party

I am a former longtime Republican who quit the party when George Bush Jr., started the Iraq war and paid for it with our children's credit car…

Don't knock bass guitar players
Letters

Don't knock bass guitar players

When people think of bass, they may envision a background instrument, requiring no skill. In reality, the bass is the heart and soul of music.…

End legalized abortion
Letters

End legalized abortion

The most precious gift of God is a child, said Mother Teresa, one of the great souls of the last century. It is true. God is a God of life and…

Delay the school start time
Letters

Delay the school start time

The primary goal of education is to maximize human growth and potential. By delaying the school start time, public education is helping studen…

Thankful for Sen. Steve Daines
Letters

Thankful for Sen. Steve Daines

I would like to take a short moment of the readers' time before the political season fully kicks in, to thank a representative I feel has serv…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News