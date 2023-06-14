I can’t help but wonder how the Department of Public Health and Human Services staff members feel about this top-down decision? As a former director of that department, I can say that DPHHS staff work in some of the hardest jobs in state government. They stay in their jobs because they know their work matters. They stay to help thousands of Montanans in need of help, and my experience was that they always figured out how to get things done. I would wager that if the staff were queried, they would be more than willing to undertake some additional tasks in order to put food in the bellies of children suffering from hunger. How tragic that Gov. Gianforte and his top administrators are saying “no” to feeding hungry kids. It is shameful that avoiding administrative requirements carries more weight than helping our children to grow and thrive.