Shame on you for intervening ...

Dear Attorney General Knudsen,

This message is in response to the front page article appearing in the Tuesday, Oct. 19, Helena IR regarding claims and counterclaims arising from a hospitalized patient's request that the medical staff administer ivermectin to treat her COVID symptoms.

Succinctly stated, I find your and your Justice Department's intervention in this patient's medical treatment outrageous.

A summation of medical authority and expertise throughout the country, from FDA and CDC to treatment protocols in hospitals and clinics, resoundingly dismisses the efficacy of, and notes the associated dangers with, attempting the treatment of COVID-19 with ivermectin. Medical professionals are not going to treat someone with a dangerous-in-this-circumstance, disapproved drug.

You and your staff should cease and desist immediately from intervening in the practice of competent medicine.

I stand with St. Peter's Health and the Montana Hospital Association's comments as reported in this case. You are not going to be able to force doctors and other medical staff into a malpractice situation in behalf of your political agenda.

And shame on you for trying.

Bob Adams

Helena

