Putin is devastating Ukraine and challenging the West and America while Xi and China take notes.

What is needed will be a new multi generational Policy of Containment. Years of "sacrifice." Yet sacrifice is an imprecise term if comparing Ukrainian blood sacrifice to likely American sacrifice of higher gas prices, taxes to drastically increase defense spending and shortages of cheap Chinese hand tools.

Do we still have the character and national will to maintain containment for 50 years? Or will we continue as an unserious, frivolous and petulant people who consider masks and vaccines government oppression? Truckers for freedom meet the Ukrainians. Shame on us.

Gary Alstot

Helena

Love 5 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1