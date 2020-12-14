Shame on Tim Fox

As the daughter of an attorney, law professor, and district judge; as a citizen of Montana; as a voter who has supported candidates on both sides of the aisles; as an American who values our democratic institutions, Shame on you Tim Fox! I am devastated to learn that you would place partisan politics above the welfare of our Democracy.

In the 2020 election, Montana voted to elect Donald Trump President. That is the beginning and end of any role you might play in a free and fair election. For you to embroil Montana in an attempt to undermine this sacred process by advancing arguments that even SCOTUS has deemed frivolous and wholly unsubstantiated, is not only distressing, it is the very definition of sedition. Your decision belies not only a weak character but a disturbing lack of ethics.

Because of my father, I've always had enormous respect for our legal system, which should stand as an example of integrity and security to citizens across the globe. Although I often miss him, today I'm grateful my father is not around to see the mockery that you, who swore to uphold the Constitution, apparently disingenuously, are now making of our flailing democracy.

Sarah Sullivan

Helena

