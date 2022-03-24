Shame on the Independent Record

Seriously? You celebrate Mr. Dennison's retirement (IR March 6) by going to the metaphorical newsroom garbage dump to resurrect an original story that served to condemn and humiliate in order to congratulate a 40 year "journalism" career. Oh right, sure you did because you are the voice of the people who have a right to know. Did it ever occur to you that people make mistakes and have a right to be forgotten? Not only that, you furtively imply that the scandal you resurrect contained ethics violations that went unexposed. Shame on you.