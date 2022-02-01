Shame on Rosendale

Shame on Matt Rosendale for disseminating misinformation and stoking unfounded fear and prejudice through a taxpayer-funded newsletter that contained an article which professed that Afghan resettlement "endangers our communities." How I wish I had the funds to send out a statewide mailer that states the truth: Afghan persons being resettled in the U.S. have been vetted for over four months by the U.S. Department of State, the Central Intelligence Agency, Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation before being resettled. It is not logical to believe that these agencies would release persons who would "endanger our communities."