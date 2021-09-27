Shame on Republican leaders

Well, here we are. Republicans are in charge and Montana has become a Covid-19 pit full of sick and dying people, like Florida and Texas. St. Peter’s Health announced last week that they have enacted a crisis standards of care model, meaning rationed care for patients. The hospital spokeswoman said patients’ relatives are verbally and sometimes physically assaulting the hospital staff over mask wearing and visitor restrictions. To these people directing their anger toward exhausted health care workers, I say call Governor Gianforte and your Republican legislators and yell at them instead. Tell them to stop prioritizing their selfish political ambitions over Montanans’ lives and well being. Shame on them forever.