Shame on Daines and Rosendale

You are the lawmakers of our great country. The people of America expect our lawmakers to uphold the laws of America. You have sent a very clear message to the American people that it is ok to lie and cheat to get what you want. Unfortunately you have also sent this same message to your children. Our former President Trump incited the riot on our nation's Capitol, which is all on tape, and groomed the rioters to storm the Capitol with the sole intent to take back his country and overturn the election in his favor. Both of you were in favor of overturning the election. You have betrayed the citizens of Montana and the American people. If you cannot uphold the laws that you make then you have no business in Washington DC. I am ashamed to say you represent Montana.