Setting a bad example

To all federal and state Republican elected officials and our state Republican chairman,

The majority of you profess to being Christian, through words, displays and apparel. How proud you must be of your fellow Montanans who show their true patriotism using the shield of First Amendment rights.

I get to see many examples of this firsthand. I frequently observe flags — Trump — No More Bull----, Let's Go Brandon, ---- Biden flowing from the back of pickups, with an American flag proudly flying next to it and perhaps, for good measure, a Confederate flag or the "Don't Tread on Me." And my favorite, hanging from an upper balcony deck on a house on Golf Course Road — F-American flag-American flag-K on the top line and Biden directly below on the second line. How about the window and bumper stickers with these patriotic messages: ---- Biden, Let's Go Brandon, or FJB.

What wonderful examples to set for our youth, first or second graders reading and experiencing these "patriotic" ideas and messages?

I don't want to be accused of being unfair, so if derogatory items are being used against Republicans, the same holds for Democratic officials who look the other way.

Rick Borden

Hamilton

