Set politics aside and face facts
0 comments

Set politics aside and face facts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

If it is to be, it is up to me!

Significant changes in our individual and collective behaviors are critical to our futures. Here are some relevant facts. A fact is something that actually exists. A fact has one or more consequences; each is a fact.

Some key COVID-19 facts and consequences are: (1) it is highly contagious, (2) the primary transmission mode is close, sustained person-person proximity, (3) someone can unknowingly be a contagious carrier, (4) a single person can infect many others and (5) it is deadly for many elderly or those with poor health.

The most effective remedy facts are (1) wear a face mask, (2) stay at least six feet from others, (3) wash/sanitize hands frequently and (4) minimize touching face, eyes and mouth.

The major barrier to changing behaviors is the false assertion that individual freedom trumps collective health. No one has the right to expose others to deadly second-hand smoke. Similarly, no one has the right to expose others to COVID-19.

Each of us must set politics aside. Each of us must implement the remedies. If we don’t, the future is grim. Remember: if is to be, it’s up to me!

Allen Gates

Stevensville

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our history is important
Letters

Our history is important

Destroying the relics from our past that depict the lives of those who saved us from a hopeless future is not the way to solve the problems th…

Opposed to Hill Park theater
Letters

Opposed to Hill Park theater

I write to support the June 28 letter from Ms. Jacobson, opposing the plan for an outdoor theater in Hill Park. She is correct that this park …

GOP inaction dangerous
Letters

GOP inaction dangerous

It’s obvious that Mr. Trump and his GOP are more concerned with reelection and holding onto to their power, than the welfare of American citiz…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News