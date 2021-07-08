Serious discussion needed on climate change

A few days ago George Ochenski started a conversation with an opinion piece in the Helena IR titled, “Montana is melting due to fossil-fuel addicted politicians."
And although I disagreed with using local weather extremes to prove the point, I strongly agree with his conclusion and primary point of his piece that in the long term increasing global temperatures is having an eﬀect on local weather patterns and the continued use of petroleum is causing it. And I also think that this is a good time to go over some basic information global scientists have garnered over the past 50 years. Here are some very basic pieces of information. Solid, proven facts.
1. The more CO2 put into the atmosphere the more energy from the sun is trapped and converted to heat in the earth's atmosphere. Carbon dioxide grabs the sun's light and coverts it to heat.
2. For the past 300,000 years the average level of CO2 in the atmosphere has averaged between 230 and 250 ppm.
3. The current level of CO2 in the atmosphere now is 415 ppm.
4. For the past 800,000 years CO2 levels in the atmosphere have NEVER been as high as it is currently. (The highest over that time period was 300 ppm)
5. The primary source of CO2 in the atmosphere now started with the industrial revolution with the burning of fossil fuels. Coal and petroleum.
6. Global carbon dioxide emissions have increased from nearly 2 billion tons per year in 1900 to over 36 billion tons in 2017.
So when temperatures in Montana are in the high 90s in early June, when temperatures in Washington and Oregon and Idaho in June are 110 degrees-plus. When a town in Canada (Lytton, BC), has the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada at 121 degrees, you (I) have to ask the question: why?
And for me the information that answers that question comes from climate science and is global warming. I remember the idea being presented back in 1972 when I was in school that world temperatures were rising and the likely cause was our use of petroleum-based fuels.
Then on a trip to Alaska in 1989 I remember visiting a glacier with signage indicating the edge of the glacier at various points in the recent past. And the glacier was getting smaller. I remember being called out as part of a ﬁre crew to battle forest ﬁres in western Montana in 1976/77 at what was then the "normal" ﬁre season in late August and September.
I remember friends of mine being called out to ﬁght ﬁres in California in the fall ﬁre season in the ’70s and ’80s until snow came with cooler weather to put them out for good. I’ve never before had to use the air conditioner more than a few days in August when temperatures reached 95-plus.
Well now we have massive pieces of glaciers falling oﬀ into the ocean. Our ﬁre seasons in the West now start in June. The ﬁre season in California is year-round. The temperatures this year are well known to everyone paying attention. And climate scientists have been forecasting this for a long time. So now use your head and think what is likely to happen if we continue to put CO2 into the atmosphere at current rates. I don’t think the answer is good for us. What I do think is that we have so much CO2 in the atmosphere now that measures to slow the use of fossil fuels are not enough.
The facts lead me to believe that we need to be removing CO2 from the atmosphere. We need to do it just as fast as we can to get back to normal.
And we need to do it on a world scale.
The consequences of not doing this, to me, are terrifying.
Jim Abell
Helena