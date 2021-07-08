Serious discussion needed on climate change

Well now we have massive pieces of glaciers falling oﬀ into the ocean. Our ﬁre seasons in the West now start in June. The ﬁre season in California is year-round. The temperatures this year are well known to everyone paying attention. And climate scientists have been forecasting this for a long time. So now use your head and think what is likely to happen if we continue to put CO 2 into the atmosphere at current rates. I don’t think the answer is good for us. What I do think is that we have so much CO 2 in the atmosphere now that measures to slow the use of fossil fuels are not enough.