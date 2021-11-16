 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Separate your voting decisions from your health decisions

  • 4
letter to editor

Last month’s numbers for COVID deaths show an alarming trend along political party lines. Nationwide, in counties that voted for Trump in 2020, there were three times the number of COVID deaths (25 per 100,000) as there were in counties that voted for Biden (7.8 per 100,000). The death tally gap between party lines has grown faster in October of this year than in any month up to this point, and October was the fifth consecutive month with a widening gap.

There’s also a gap along party lines in vaccination rate. These death rate disparities by political party weren’t present before COVID vaccines were available. This distinction is important because it’s proof of how effective COVID vaccines are.

As of Nov. 7, one in every 441 Montanans has died from COVID. These numbers would have been unthinkable a decade ago. Why are we accepting it now?

Vote how you wish, but please separate voting decisions from decisions about your health and the health of your community. Protect yourself. Protect your community. Those are American values. You can do that from any political party.

Stephanie Brancati, retired RN

Big Arm

4 comments
5
4
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More nefarious dealings by the AG

More nefarious dealings by the AG

Our esteemed AG Knudsen has proven once again why Montana is a great place to live. If you live here, you can illegally bring your gun into a …

Thank you for showing up

Thank you for showing up

We are nearly a year into the COVID-19 vaccination efforts in our community, and we want to thank everyone who keeps showing up.

Think of your neighbors

Think of your neighbors

I was just watching the local news and the top stories are about the continuing overcrowding in the hospitals in the state due to COVID-19, an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News