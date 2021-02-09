Senator's vaccine was a privilege

In Thursday’s IR there was an article about the Capitol vaccine clinic, in which Sen. Russ Tempel, R-Chester, said it was a great deal for him to get the vaccine since he is so busy with committees and does not have time to schedule an appointment at the fairgrounds. While hundreds of Lewis & Clark County residents are busy trying to get an appointment at the fairgrounds, Sen. Tempel seems to have gotten his without much effort. I totally agree with him; it was a great deal. I hope he recognizes how fortunate he was and how extremely grateful he should be for the opportunity. While he said he was not jumping up and down with enthusiasm, I believe he should be. Sen. Tempel also expressed his hope that getting the vaccine would put those around him more at ease. It will. But only if he wears a mask. He can still get the virus and spread it. Sen. Tempel’s vaccine was a privilege. I hope he understands that.