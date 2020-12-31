 Skip to main content
Senators sold out Bison Range
Senators sold out Bison Range

Montana’s two senators have betrayed their constituents by trying to pass legislation that gives the National Bison Range to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. This is akin to giving Mount Rushmore or Glacier Park or all national parks to a sovereign nation.

Should we give Manhattan back to the Indians?

We are setting a dangerous precedent with this legislation. The taxpayers have paid twice for the Bison Range. It’s a fact.

What is Steve Daines's and Jon Tester's motives? Why on earth was this included in the COVID bailout legislation?

We have been sold out. Why?

Wayne Schile

Polson

