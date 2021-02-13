Senators must be independent jurors

I read the United States Constitution again last night searching for any reference to the Republican or Democratic Party, once again finding none. Rather than marching lockstep behind either Sen. McConnell or Schumer, the Constitution demands that each Senator decide the issues before them independent of party affiliation. Today those Senators must decide perhaps the most important issue they will face in their careers, whether former President Trump committed impeachable offenses for which he should be sanctioned. The Constitution does not assign that duty to any party, but instead to each individual member as independent jurors listening to the evidence and making their own decision. I urge the Senators of this state and of all others to put partisan politics aside and decide for themselves whether former President Trump has violated his oath of office, his constitutional duties or committed high crimes and misdemeanors.