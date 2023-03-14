Related to this story

Most Popular

Still questioning Rosendale photo

Still questioning Rosendale photo

I was very encouraged to read that Montana’s U.S. Representative Rosendale (R) condemned their groups after he “unwittingly posed for a photo …

Repeal New Testament?

Repeal New Testament?

The IR’s excellent recap of the first half of the Montana Legislature quotes Speaker Matt Regier as saying, “The House understands that Montan…

Montana Constitution in hot water

Montana Constitution in hot water

Whatever happened to the light-hearted days when Montana legislators would boldly ban yoga pants, seriously debate Daylight Saving Time and em…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio