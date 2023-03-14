On the March 9 opinion page in the IR Senator Becky Beard of District 40 (where I reside) brags about her voting record in the current disastrous legislative session.

Besides her voting for millionaire and billionaire welfare in the form of tax cuts, what caught my eye was her statement about her goal of “minimizing government’s overarching footprint."

Her votes for SB 99 (Prohibits gender-affirming medical and surgical care for transgender minors) and SB 154 (Redefines a constitutional provision that currently protects abortion rights) are two big government footstomps.

The first overriding parental rights and the second denying women the right to govern their own bodies. Her hypocrisy is astonishing and she and the Republican Party have become the party of big government.

Harry Houze,

Helena