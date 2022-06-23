Senator forgot to mention Montana's universities

State Sen. Jason Ellsworth’s op-ed (June 21), “Addressing state’s economic challenges and opportunities,” is fluffy rather than sharp.

Both the “costs” we’re going to reduce and the “freedom” we celebrate go undefined. Since Ellsworth is a Republican, we have to assume the costs are meant costs to the business. When paired with “freedom,” this means the costs of adhering to regulations meant to protect the consumer and the environment. Removing such regulations in order to attract business is a losing proposition in the long run.

Moreover, in a rather lengthy piece on economic development, the senator fails to mention the two things on which Montana is most dependent: the federal government and our two superb research universities. Let’s call these two omissions “the 19th-century Republican approach to economic development.”

Since the days of land grants through the Eisenhower interstate highway system, states like Montana have always depended on the federal government for their development.

The situation now is no different: Most of our next economic development will depend on the Biden infrastructure bill that passed Congress with some – but not much - Republican support. (Be certain, though, that those Republican politicians who opposed the bill will show up for the ribbon-cuttings).

Moreover, Montana will continue to be one of those states that receive more back from the feds than we contribute in taxes.

In spite of meager (when compared with other states) state support, both UM and MSU have moved into the highest category – R1- of research universities.

They’ve done this by attracting talented faculty who compete successfully for federal and other research grants. With an impressively high volume of both research grants and private philanthropic support, both have become excellent universities that are infinitely better than what Montana pays for.

And in this century state economic development will depend on the fruits of university research more than any other factor.

That a state senator could submit an essay on Montana economic development without mention of our universities is confounding at best.

Lawrence K. Pettit,

Helena

