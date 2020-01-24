{{featured_button_text}}
Imagine your child was hit by a car. Several witnesses identify a guy who was driving by at the time. Then his friends show up and say they’re going to hold a trial in the dead of night with rules they make up on the spot, none of the eye-witnesses can be called to testify, and you need to trust the driver who says he's done nothing wrong. Wouldn't you be furious?

If you're not just as furious with the Senate, then you're not paying attention. Ironically, this means Trump won't be able to say he's been cleared by a Senate trial because Mitch McConnell has made it clear there will be no trial, merely a show of meaningless parliamentary procedure. None of the senators cowering behind the ersatz process deserve to hold onto their seats and none who voted against allowing sworn witnesses will get my vote.

Ross Nelson

Helena

