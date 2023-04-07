A fundamental right of any parent is their right to communicate with and to know what is going on with their child.

The commonsense provisions in HB 218 are designed to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of the youth in private residential and outdoor programs in Montana while ensuring that the rights of parents with youth enrolled in these facilities are upheld.

Programs in Montana have been plagued for decades by reports of abuse and maltreatment of the youth in their care. A consistent complaint against these facilities is that they control all forms of communication between a youth and their parents, with the result that many parents have heard about abusive practices only after their child left the program.

In short, programs have been able to hide the truth of how they operate from parents and regulators alike by controlling communication. Any amendment to this bill that takes away confidential communication between a parent and child infringes on parental rights.

Yet that's just what Senate Republicans on the Senate Public Health, Safety, and Welfare committee have done.

As originally written, HB 218 ensures that parents have unrestricted access to their children and requires facilities to provide parents with weekly confidential, unmonitored contact between parents and their child.

Why is a weekly confidential phone call between a parent and child too big of an ask?

No facility should be able to use the desperation of parents seeking help for their child as leverage, yet removing confidential phone calls from this bill ensures that bad actors within this industry will be able to continue to do that.

The last death in one of these facilities was in 2021, will it take another death before Senate Republicans will put the rights of parents and children first?

Jennifer Shaw,

Helena