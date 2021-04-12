Sen. Fitzpatrick is not his father's puppet

In coverage of SB 379 (sponsored by Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls), NorthWestern Energy's attempt to make its customers pay exorbitant bills for the Colstrip power plant, Sen. Fitzpatrick's father, John, is mentioned in a way that implies some kind of illicit influence. That was unfair. There is absolutely no evidence to support this insinuation. John has not worked for NorthWestern for three years and Steve is his own person, not his father's puppet. John told me years ago that Steve was much more conservative than he. Apparently so.