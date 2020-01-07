Some elected representatives demonstrate integrity and courage -- and some like Steve Daines do not. Sen. Lisa Murkowski appears to represent those who demonstrate integrity and courage since she risks breaking from the Republican clique -- and risking her senatorial seat – by calling for the Senate to hold a fair trial – with witnesses.
When members of the House voted to impeach Trump, they did so in the wake of a mountain of evidence that revealed that Trump acted on numerous occasions to benefit his personal interest. Republicans can deny or ignore this evidence, but they are not serving the interests of the American people in doing so. Democrats have not sought out this justification for Trump’s impeachment. Trump has handed it out on a platter in public view. Those who defend him do so to try to protect themselves, not to bring to account a president who has regularly acted irresponsibly, impulsively and disdainfully. He is an embarrassment to the American people, a pariah to the legacy of the Founding Fathers and a traitor to the Republican Party.
Sen. Daines' support of Trump is clear evidence of his lack of integrity and a violation of his oath of office.
John Shellenberger
Bozeman
