Sen. Daines lacks credibility

In response to Sen. Daines' column in the newspaper of Jan. 21, 2022, I have but one question: Does he not watch the news? He chose to vote "no" on the voting rights bill in the Senate and his reasoning is he thinks the Democrats are trying to ram something down our throats. His Republican Party has been trying to overturn the 2020 election, they forged lists of fake electors in at least seven states and sent them to be counted for a candidate who didn't win, tried to force state election officials to change the outcome by making up false election results, spread the "Big Lie" to overturn the election, and on and on. And yet, the senator insists Montanans need Republican leadership in "returning integrity to our Montana elections." Is he saying the 2020 Montana election was rigged? Is that why they changed some of our voting rights? Is he saying the "red tide" didn't really happen and the "crooked Democrats" cheated to get all of those offices filled with Republicans? Sen. Daines is the one with no credibility!