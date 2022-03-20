Seeking public comment on environmental quality

Every 10 years, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has the responsibility to recommend pollution controls for National Parks and the largest wilderness areas, including Gates of the Mountains Wilderness. This pollution is called regional haze, and it obstructs your views and burns your lungs in these beautiful places. Over 72% of Montana’s regional haze pollution is created from fossil fuel power generation.

The national Regional Haze Rule provides an opportunity for cost effective pollution controls for the worst offenders, including Colstrip Power Plant, Yellowstone Energy Limited Partnership, and Colstrip Energy Limited Partnership. Instead of seizing this chance to clear our skies, DEQ is proposing no changes and would prefer to coast through the next 10 years. Do they expect air pollution to decrease through other avenues?

It’s time for DEQ to stop “streamlining” the process for industry while allowing our environment and health to be degraded. DEQ needs to stop using inflated numbers to make it appear clean air is unaffordable when in fact we can’t afford the air to get any dirtier.

Join me in submitting public comments to DEQ by March 21, at deq.mt.gov/News/publiccomment-folder/news-article154.

Diana Hammer,

Helena

