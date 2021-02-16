Science Circus provides a sense of normalcy

Science Circus is so much more than just an event. It's a part of our culture in Helena. The fact that us seniors get to participate in such a exciting event is really important during such an uncertain time. Even though Circus had to change and adapt a bit this year, we are extremely excited to get to still bring a little bit of science magic to the public. As a child, I absolutely loved going to Science Circus with my family, it was one of my favorite parts of the year. Now, as a senior, I am extremely grateful for the fact that I still get to experience the joy that comes with Circus, even if it is a little bit different than years past. This year, we have decided to bring the Circus into your homes, with multiple take-home experiments to choose from. A sense of normalcy is something that everyone could use right now, and, hopefully, this gives everyone that.