Science Circus important to the community
Science Circus is not only important for our senior class but rather for the local Helena community. In a normal year, Circus has been something families could come to for some family fun while also exploring the wonders of science. In a variety of simple but intriguing experiments, students from Helena High have always "wowed" the attendees while also putting on a fun and enjoyable circus. However, this year is anything but normal and as a result Circus has to change accordingly. Students in this year's Circus now are on track at having a virtual circus in which science is brought to the homes of the Helena community. Circus has been an activity that everyone can enjoy making it all that more important to put on; a sense of normalcy in an abnormal time.

Ryan Beatty

Helena

