Science Circus affects many in community
Science Circus affects many in community

Growing up, science circus was always very exciting to me. It was something that I looked forward to each year, from the demonstrations in school, to the circus itself. Being a senior this year I know just how important science circus is to many kids within the Helena community. Hosting the science circus is, not only, important to the kids in the community, but it is also very important to many of the seniors in the HHS Science Seminar class. This year we felt it crucial to still host our "science circus". Not only do we get to continue to provide science to many young minds, but we are able to do it in a safe manner. Various kits will be sold on our website and we will still be hosting our coloring contest. Community is more important than ever, right now, and I believe this will be truly impactful to many kids in our community.

Addee Pickett

East Helena

