Science and history are being ignored

The imagery is striking. Vice President Pence visits the Mayo Clinic. Clinic policy is clear. Masks must be worn by everyone in the clinic. The vice president is told this before he visits. Nonetheless he refuses to wear a mask, although everyone around him is. He wants to look people in the eye when he congratulates them and shows them the respect they deserve. Like this entire administration, laws, rules and established norms do not apply to him.

America has 4% of the world’s population. One-third of the deaths across the planet are Americans. We are number one. Now the president has washed his hands of the federal guidelines he set forth. He’s said the virus is over, seemingly saying it is eradicated. It won’t come back. He has congratulated himself on a job well done – spectacular in fact. He wants seats filled at baseball and football games. He lusts for a return to rallies packed with people yelling and screaming, unmasked, side by side with one another. Science and history are ignored. What happened to the virus between April 30 and May 1? Will we continue to be number one?