In most high schools, including mine, there is a hall of fame for athletes. However when you take a look around you rarely see a hall of fame for the arts, which are just as important. It's a well known fact that the arts aren’t as praised as sports. But what no one understands is that the arts, such as music and plays, show us emotion and lets us tie a piece of ourselves to the meaning of it. I think that there needs to be more recognition of what the arts do and who makes them possible. Making a hall of fame for the arts would really show that there is importance and appreciation for what those students do and create.

Art is something to be celebrated just as much as sports and their players, but if you really think art is a sport and the artists are the players. So all in all, schools should build halls of fame for the arts cause all areas in the spectrum of high school are important.

Madison Krantz

Clancy

