Enhabit Home Health and Hospice would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank the Helena, East Helena and Clancy Elementary School districts for their participation in our annual Valentine’s Day project.

This year was our third year of collaborating with the teachers and students in each of these school districts in creating the handmade Valentine cards. The students' creations instantly brought a smile to the faces of all the older individuals when they received them.

It’s literally magic.

Thank you again to every teacher and student for their participation. Your involvement truly made a difference in the lives of each individual that received one of your Valentine creations.

Hazel Noonan, Hospice Area Manager,

Enhabit Home Health and Hospice