Why do Montanans see themselves as "tough" for not calling school when road conditions are horrendous?

Other states aren't weak for making school 1-2 hours late when there's been significant overnight snowfall, they're SMART.

Delaying school gives the snowplows an opportunity to clear the roads before the majority of traffic magnifies the already terrible road conditions. Delaying school gives parents and students time to properly clear off their cars and drive slower. Delaying schools gives bus drivers safer road conditions. Delaying schools gives businesses a chance to clear their lots before a good chunk of their employees arrive.

I understand parents can keep their children home if they don't like the conditions, but then their students risk missing out AND work doesn't validate the excuse because of a "if school is in, you should be in too" mentality.

This is ridiculous. Ask yourself, would you, as a Montanan, prefer to be known as "tough" or "smart?" Bad weather?

Delay school. It's not hurting anyone and helps the plow drivers immensely.

Jenni Hagen,

East Helena