Related to this story

Most Popular

Senator's hypocrisy is astounding

Senator's hypocrisy is astounding

On the March 9 opinion page in the IR Senator Becky Beard of District 40 (where I reside) brags about her voting record in the current disastr…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio