School resource officers have positive impacts

As a former high school teacher in Helena, I have strong feelings regarding school resource officers in Helena’s schools: If at all possible, keep them!
Each year the SROs were invited into my business law classrooms to speak to my students. They spoke on topics such as citizens' rights, correct police procedures and general consumer law. The SROs always ended their presentations by professionally and honestly answering a multitude of questions from the students, and the final result was consistently students who were more informed about and more appreciative of police officer roles; the relationships formed were based on mutual respect! Honestly, I cannot imagine why we would not want that for our students in Helena.
Those city officials making this important decision would do well to visit with some of us who witnessed on a daily basis the many positive results in having SROs present among the students before making this important decision. Please keep the SROs!
Christi Pilcher
Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!