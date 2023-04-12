As a proud product of Helena's public schools, I have experienced firsthand the invaluable education that these institutions provide.

When my wife and I decided to start our own family, the quality of the public schools was a significant factor in our decision to move to come back to Helena.

That is why I’m excited to support this year's public school levies.

By voting yes on these levies, we can help to maintain and improve the buildings that serve as the learning environments for the next generation of Helenans and ensure they receive a quality education. No child in our community should have to attend school in a dilapidated or unsafe building.

Moreover, our public schools are the centers of our communities, providing a hub for learning, social events, and extracurricular activities. They unite our community and represent who we are and what we value. By supporting these levies, we are investing not only in the next generation but in our community as a whole.

Please join me in voting to support our schools and ensure that they remain the pride of our community, reflecting our values and providing a bright future for generations to come.

Bob Funk,

Helena