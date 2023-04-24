Actions speak louder than words.

Let's look at the financial actions of the Helena School Board and Rex Weltz, all the while knowing since 2017 this crippling deficit was pending. They remodeled Lincoln Center for themselves, but it was good enough for the students who previously attended Lincoln School.

Administration got retroactive back pay. Weltz added most high-pay, low-impact positions to his staff.

HPS and the school board are maxing class sizes, creating combo classes, cutting teachers and paras. Teacher, para and building assistants do not even get a salary increase to adjust for inflation. They were told by Trustee Terry Beaver that they are supposed to be in it for students and that if they aren't making enough money, to get another job.

Why doesn't this apply to the Weltz regime?

These words, actions and behaviors show where their priorities are. Our students, paras, building assistants and teachers are not being served by the current regime. They are peons and pawns being sacrificed to the power mongering and politics of the current dictatorship.

Who is holding them accountable? Stand up for our students. Make your concerns known! Demand a reckoning. Insist on Montana's best for our students.

J. Kelley,

Helena