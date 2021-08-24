School board did listen to public about masks

I disagree with Alden Tonkay’s assertion in his Sunday, Aug. 15, editorial that the school board did not listen to constituents regarding masking.

Over 50 people made public comment at the Aug. 10 board meeting regarding the masking policy. Testimony was split down the middle regarding the mask issue.

Trustees have received over 100 emails. Nearly 90% of these emails are in favor of a mask mandate. I mentioned these numbers at the meeting.

The intent of the policy is to limit the duration of any mask mandate by requiring that the mandate dissolve as soon as community spread drops down to moderate or low levels. The mandate will not apply to the high schools.

These students are able to get vaccinated to provide protection from the virus.

School boards do have authority to impose a mask mandate. The state Constitution along with state statutes gives school boards wide authority to set policy and govern a school district.

I believe that trustees did listen and consider public input and professional advice.

We are obligated to provide for the safety and security of our students and staff so that our students have a successful education experience.