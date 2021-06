Thank goodness the Legislature passed and the governor has signed a law to stem the tide of dead people voting in Montana!

It's just downright scary to think of how many dead people across our state voted in our last election.

It is such a relief to know that no dead persons will be allowed to vote in any forthcoming Montana elections thanks to the farsighted action of the Legislature and our governor.

Sue Bennett

Helena

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0