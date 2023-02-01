SB 99 has negative implications for teachers

As a former teacher of five years, I oppose SB 99 because of its negative implications for teachers, school counselors and students.

Anything that limits what school staff can do to support a student makes it harder for them to do their jobs and to build essential relationships with kids. School staff need to be able to use their professional judgment to do what is best for children, and that includes listening to them, as well as respecting their personal decisions and privacy.

Additionally, trans students and families already experience bullying and discrimination, and this bill normalizes misinformation.

Studies show that 82% of transgender people have considered suicide, and transgender youth are at the highest risk of experiencing suicidal ideation. Studies also show that school belonging is a significant factor in preventing suicide ideation and attempts in youth, and school staff need to be able to foster this sense of belonging without fear of retribution.

The Professional Educators of Montana Code of Ethics states that, “The ethical educator … makes the well-being of students the foundation of all decisions and actions.”

Please allow school staff to continue to support the well-being of all children, and oppose SB 99.

Jeanette Murnan-Butcher,

Helena